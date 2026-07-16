Celebrating Women in Business in the August 19 edition of Cascade Business News

Cascade Business News was founded in 1994 by an incredible woman, the late Pamela Hulse Andrews. Pamela was heavily involved in business community, nonprofits and of course, she loved the “Arts,” founding Cascade A&E Magazine in 1995.

In honor of her, we celebrate women in business in all sorts of industries, from construction to finance, the arts and everything in between.

Our team is already working on many great articles, profiles and resource entities to be included in this edition. We have the capacity to write a couple more, so if you think you have a great idea, please email jeff@cascadebusnews.com. Once we’re booked, you can also submit articles and advertisements celebrating the Women in Business you know or work with every day.

Space is limited, and the deadline is approaching fast, so reach out asap if interested.

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