The Central Library in Bend has formally received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for its commitment to sustainability, making it one of only two public buildings in Deschutes County to be Platinum.

“Deschutes Public Library now operates two LEED Platinum-certified buildings—the Redmond Library and the Central Library,” said Interim Library Director Chantal Strobel. “What’s more, these two libraries are also the only two public buildings in Central Oregon to have achieved LEED Platinum status. We’re really proud to have built libraries that are not only functional and sustainable, but that also prioritize the health and well-being of customers and staff.”

As a framework, LEED is the world’s most widely used green building rating system and provides a means to assess everything from energy and water use to materials selection and indoor air quality. Platinum is the highest level of LEED certification.

The 103,000-square-foot Central Library was designed to operate as a net-zero energy building, powered entirely by 47,000-square-feet of on-site solar panels. These panels generate 1.11 Gigawatt Hours (GWh) of energy per year, enabling the structure to also be a “Net Zero Carbon” building that uses no fossil fuels. Everything from lights, heating and cooling to EV charging stations are powered by solar.

“Net-zero energy public libraries remain rare across the United States,” Strobel added. “For us to have two operating in Deschutes County is significant. This was all made possible by the voters of Deschutes County who approved the 2020 bond, and the vision of our architects and contractors whose designs and construction created these two net-zero, LEED-Platinum buildings.”

Buildings constructed to LEED certification ensure reduced water use, improved indoor air quality, reduced carbon emissions, and the use of materials that prioritize sustainability. The Dowel-Laminated Timber (DLT) that is evident on the ceiling and columns throughout the Central Library is from Canada and is a mix of oak, pine and fir. DLT is an all-wood, glue-free timber product made by friction-fitting hardwood dowels through stacked softwood lumber. To achieve its high-level LEED certification, all wood at the Central Library had to come from sustainably managed forests that use selective logging and replanting to maintain the forest ecosystem.

By building its new construction projects to meet LEED certification — including the Redmond Library and the new Central Library in Bend— Deschutes Public Library is working to contribute to a better standard of living for everyone.

The LEED Platinum status adds to recent recognition the Central Library has received for its design and sustainability. The library received a 2026 Building a Better Oregon Award from the Cascades East Association of Realtors. The long-standing awards program honors projects that have made a significant positive impact on their community. Judging criteria include economic benefit, neighborhood improvement, unique design and materials and environmental friendliness.

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to building the new Central and Redmond Libraries, the bond funded the updating of libraries in La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver, and the remodel of the Downtown Bend Library (opening summer 2027).

Central Library Facts

Square Footage: 103,343 square feet

Construction Time: 24 months (May 2024–May 2026)

Opened to the Public: May 11, 2026

Architect: The Miller Hull Partnership

Local Architect Representative: Steele Associates

General Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company

Owner’s Construction Management: Redpoint Construction Management

Children’s Discovery Area Design: Plus and Greater Than