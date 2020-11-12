Central Oregon and the New Restaurants Scene

Everyone knows the pitfalls when it comes to the very tricky matter of opening a new restaurant and in a crowded eco-system such as that of Central Oregon this is even more a problematic undertaking.

That undertaking, as massive as it is, must now of course have to deal with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has presented a great number of unique obstacles that make both opening, and running, any restaurant a real challenge.

Restaurants across Central Oregon started to reopen after a two-month shutdown back in May but clearly that reopening comes with a number of caveats. Capacity at most restaurants has been dramatically slashed and some have gone out of business as a result.

There has of course been a resultant increase in takeout meals and the business models of restaurants have had to alter in order to take into account the ‘new normal’.

Restaurants with large outdoor areas are most able to cope with stringent new measures and others have been creative with their use of car parking spaces as serving areas. A lot of restaurant owners are also looking to council officials to offer some leeway in this regard in order to help them stay in business.

With all these setbacks it should be noted that some great locations are open, and continue to open, that are ably prepared to fill your stomachs with superb dishes. Here are just a trio of such eateries.

Sandwich Factory

One of the staples of the region and a much loved eatery in the area. This delicious sandwich shop in Prineville offers a vast array of sandwich choices, each as tasty as the next.

Great value and thoroughly filling, the Sandwich Factory sits close to the historic Crook County Courthouse and is fronted by Celena and Woody.

As well as amazing sandwiches their soups are to die for, especially the chef’s acclaimed clam chowder and they have a great kids menu that will keep the little ones happy.

We heartily recommend the ‘Loading Dock’, a feast comprising turkey, ham, mozzarella in an onion roll.

Chow Restaurant

This gastropub offers some seriously tasty morsels and does so in an unfussy set-up that gives off a very welcoming and homely feel. No restaurant booth seating here, tables are plentiful and the vibe is relaxed and inviting.

When it comes to the food there is an abundance of choice. A quick glance at the menu displays an exhaustive list of options, their hand-crafted burgers are particularly enticing and the excellent customer service tops off the quality of this fine Springfield establishment.

Chow is one such location that is making the most of their extensive outdoor area and their live music offering is still well and truly active, albeit with social distanced guidelines being adhered to.

The Fold

This intriguing new addition to the restaurant landscape is slated for late November but all signs point towards a likely success. This pizza restaurant, situated on the plot where Ponderosa stood previously, is aiming for an upscale vibe and their farm-to-table ethos and will make the most of the late-night deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic .

It’s co-owners have a great deal of experience in the market and one imagines that when things return to some level of normality their craft beer and cocktail menu will be all the more tempting.

Their big selling point comes in dealing with the late-night crowd and this is certainly an area they could win big with given the clientele that frequent the region. We imagine that The Fold will do a fine service with the younger crowd in the coming months and years.

Adapting to Challenges

The region is having to deal with a fair bit of belt-tightening during these troubled times but there are some opportunities to be had and there are some extremely talented restaurateurs who are working hard to fill niches and spread their client base in a manner that fits the maxim ‘adapt to survive’.