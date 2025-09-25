Central Oregon Basketball is Growing — Join the Team That Makes the Games Happen!

As youth basketball continues to expand across Central Oregon, so does the need for dedicated officials to keep the games running smoothly. With more schools, more teams, and more players than ever before, we need people like you to help ensure every athlete gets a chance to play.

The Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association (COBOA) currently serves 17 high schools and 21 middle schools throughout the region. Each season brings a growing schedule of games — and with it, an incredible opportunity to give back to your community, stay active, and be part of something bigger than yourself.

Whether you’re a former athlete, coach, teacher, or simply a fan of the game, officiating is a fun, flexible way to stay connected. No experience is necessary — we provide all the training you need to succeed on the court.

Upcoming Meeting:

Date: Monday, October 13

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Mt. View High School Library (Bend)

Why Become a Basketball Official?

⭐ Be part of a growing basketball community ⭐ Help support youth sports in Central Oregon

⭐ Learn leadership and communication skills ⭐ Stay active and earn extra income

⭐ Make a difference — every game, every whistle

Ready to Join?

Start your journey here: Click Here

Contact Us for More Information:

Mike Gish, COBOA Commissioner – 541-654-2380 · gishfam@hotmail.com

Nathaniel Collins, COBOA President – 541-604-1513 · ncollins.arbiter@gmail.com

