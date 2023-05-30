Central Oregon Battle of the Badges

The Second Annual Battle of the Badges Central Oregon, hosted by K1 Speed, will take place August 9. This year we are excited to announce that Redmond PD will join the fun! Bend Police, Redmond Police and last year’s reigning champion, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, will race to raise money for Youth Compass Central Oregon.

Youth Compass Central Oregon is a program housed within COIC that helps Central Oregon’s at-risk young people stay on a path to success. The program offers wraparound support services to young people experiencing barriers, work experiences, GED and credit recovery services, and career planning and exploration services.

We are currently seeking sponsors for the event!

If you are interested in sponsoring please email anyone below:

Curtis Chambers —Chambers@redmondoregon.gov

William Bailey —Bailey@deschutes.org

Jessica Rich —jrich@bendoregon.gov

Jennifer Graham —Grahamforheroes@gmail.com

k1speed.com/bend-location