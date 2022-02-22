Central Oregon Builders Association Spring Home & Garden Show Vendor Deadline

The Spring Home & Garden Show is back! The deadline is THIS WEEK to register for a booth to exhibit to approx. 10,000 attendees!
There are a few indoor & outdoor booths still available, if you have been on the fence about promoting your product/service, now is the time to register to elevate your exposure to the community!
COBA Spring Home & Garden Show
May 6-8, 2022
Deschutes County Fairgrounds
Over 200+ vendors
Free admission + parking
Approx 10,000 visitors!
Contact: hannahm@coba.org to register, or click here for application.