Central Oregon Civic Action Project Accepting Applications for AI-Focused Civic Assembly

The Central Oregon Civic Action Project (COCAP) is inviting residents from across the region to take part in a civic assembly focused on the growing role of artificial intelligence in local communities.

Thirty Central Oregonians will be randomly selected to participate in the 2.5-day assembly in December, where they will learn about AI-related issues, deliberate with one another and develop recommendations for how the public should be involved in local and state decisions surrounding AI technology and infrastructure.

The effort follows an online participative poll and community conversations that drew input from more than 400 residents on relevant local topics.

Those discussions found that beyond concerns about data centers, employment, education and surveillance, residents consistently expressed a desire for greater transparency and public involvement in AI-related decision-making.

“We want to give Central Oregonians a real seat at the table to discuss a topic that’s at the top of everyone’s minds. We’ve seen what happens when people from different backgrounds come together in good faith to tackle hard problems, and it’s time we do it again with the focus on AI,” said Josh Burgess, founder and executive director of COCAP.

Burgess said the assembly is intended for everyday residents throughout Central Oregon, not simply experts or government officials. COCAP’s broader goal, he said, is to bring residents directly into conversations with decision-makers and help strengthen relationships between communities and the institutions that serve them.

“What we’re interested in at COCAP is helping to helping to bridge the divisions that can exist between communities, and also between communities and their government officials, to ensure that people are addressing these pretty stress-inducing topics in in meaningful conversations that bring people together in the same room,” Burgess said.

“We bring people together in new ways to sit alongside decision makers, whether that’s local governments, local educational or cultural institutions, to ensure that you know it’s not just elected officials who rightfully have a role in decision making. It’s stronger when they’ve got citizens and residents sitting alongside them,” he added.

COCAP previously organized the 2024 Deschutes Civic Assembly on Youth Homelessness, Oregon’s first citizens’ assembly. Burgess said recommendations from that process were later considered by the City of Bend, Deschutes County and state lawmakers, while participating delegates reported developing greater trust in their neighbors and government institutions.

Reflecting on the 2024 Assembly, Burgess said: “We heard from the delegates who participated that they were all more civically engaged than they had been before. They said they had more trust in their neighbors, and that they could get together, even though they had very different opinions, and find common ground.”

COCAP hosted an online public event earlier today to share findings from its AI polling and community conversations and formally open delegate recruitment. Registration will remain open for three weeks, with delegates selected by lottery in early October.

Those chosen to participate in the December assembly will receive a stipend. Financial supporters of COCAP include the Ford Family Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, The Bend Foundation and the New Pluralists. The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has provided in-kind support.

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