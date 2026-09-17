Central Oregon Civic Action Project Receives $745,000 from New Pluralists to Expand Cross-Class Civic Participation

Central Oregon Civic Action Project received a $745,000 grant from New Pluralists to bring diverse groups of residents together to address regional policy challenges, such as youth homelessness and government use of AI.

COCAP convenes civic assemblies on pressing issues, trains civic leaders, and is building an online deliberative democracy platform to empower rural and remote residents.

Central Oregon encompasses 8,000 square miles of tribal, rural, and urban communities where differences in income, housing access, and geography can affect who participates in civic life and whose views are represented. COCAP uses a randomized selection process and deliberative tools to convene representative assemblies reflecting regional demographics.

Participants study an issue, hear different perspectives, consider possible solutions, and collaborate to develop recommendations for local leaders who promise to consider them.

COCAP’s first citizen assembly on youth homelessness in 2024 produced recommendations prioritized by the city council, county commission, and school district. Its next assembly, scheduled for December, will examine the impacts of artificial intelligence and its use by local governments.

“At a time when people increasingly distrust one another, and the institutions meant to serve them, civic assemblies create space for residents to listen, learn, and make decisions together,” said Josh Burgess, executive director of Central Oregon Civic Action Project. “This funding will help us give citizens a voice in decisions affecting their communities and will strengthen trust, belonging, and civic participation across Central Oregon.”

The three-year grant is part of the New Pluralists Breakthrough Fund, a $5 million investment in seven projects working to bridge class divides across the United States. The fund supports local efforts that bring people from different economic and educational backgrounds together to solve shared problems. Each project demonstrates how cooperation across class lines can help communities address challenges affecting residents’ daily lives.

“New Pluralists is honored to support and learn from the Central Oregon Civic Action Project,” said Liz Vogel, executive director of New Pluralists. “COCAP is giving Central Oregonians from different backgrounds a practical way to share in decision-making and help address critical local issues that other communities across the country are also facing.”