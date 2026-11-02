Central Oregon Collective Expands Support for Adults with Disabilities Through Community Partnerships

Central Oregon Collective is inviting community members, businesses, trades professionals, volunteers, and donors to partner in a Housing Repair & Safety Initiative aimed at preserving safe, comfortable, and accessible homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Central Oregon.

For more than 40 years, Central Oregon Collective has provided support and housing services that empower individuals with IDD to live meaningful, independent, and inclusive lives in the community.

Today, many of the homes where adults with IDD receive 24-hour residential care and support are showing their age and require important repairs, safety improvements, and accessibility upgrades.

“These houses are more than buildings. They are homes where individuals build relationships, gain independence, and experience a true sense of belonging,” said CEO & Executive Director Amy Ryan. “This initiative is an opportunity for our community to come together and help ensure these homes remain safe and welcoming for years to come.”

Why We Need Partners

The need is especially critical as IDD services across Oregon continue to face funding challenges. Services are funded through fixed Medicaid reimbursement rates that do not cover the cost of facility maintenance care. As a result, nonprofit providers must rely on grants, donations, volunteers, and community partnerships to bridge the gap and maintain high-quality living environments.

Central Oregon Collective is seeking support in a variety of ways, including:

Financial contributions

Building materials and supplies

Skilled labor and contractor services

Volunteer project teams

Corporate and community sponsorships

Every improvement made through the Housing Repair & Safety Initiative is an investment in dignity, independence, and belonging for the individuals who live in these 24-hour residential homes.

About Central Oregon Collective

Central Oregon Collective is a nonprofit organization serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Central Oregon.

Through residential services, supported living programs, affordable housing, and community inclusion programs, the organization works to create meaningful opportunities for individuals to live full and inclusive lives.

Call to Action

Community members interested in learning more, volunteering, donating, or becoming a project partner, we welcome the opportunity to meet with you and discuss how you can make a lasting impact.

For project details visit https://www.inthecollective.com/ and select the Current Needs tab.