Central Oregon Community College Responds to Faculty Strike Notice

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Community College)

Central Oregon Community College has received notice from the Faculty Forum of its intent to begin a strike on Monday, October 5, if the parties do not reach an agreement before that date.

The College remains committed to reaching an agreement and will continue participating in mediation and pursuing opportunities for resolution. At the same time, COCC is planning for academic continuity to support students and minimize disruption should a strike occur.

“Our hope remains that we can reach an agreement and avoid a strike,” said Jim Porter, chair of the COCC Board of Directors. “We value our faculty and the work they do every day for our students. The College remains committed to working toward a fair and sustainable resolution.”

If a strike begins October 5, students should not assume that a course has been canceled unless they receive direct notification from the College. COCC will communicate directly with students about the status of their individual courses and next steps. College campuses and student services will remain open and available to students.

“Our students have worked hard to get to this point, and our priority is helping them continue making progress toward their educational goals,” said COCC President Greg Pereira. “We know the possibility of a strike creates uncertainty. We will communicate directly and regularly with students so they know what to expect and what they need to do.”

A strike notice does not prevent the parties from continuing to negotiate or reaching an agreement before a strike begins. Currently, the parties have mediation sessions scheduled for September 25 and October 2.

Students and employees will receive additional information directly from the College as it becomes available. Students can find information about what a potential strike may mean for their classes and other student-specific questions on COCC’s Faculty Negotiations: Information for Students webpage.

Additional updates and information about the bargaining process will be posted on COCC’s Faculty Negotiations webpage.