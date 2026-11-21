Five Oregon credit unions today announced a combined $230,000 gift to the Bend La Pine Education Foundation to support the students, families, teachers and staff of Silver Rail Elementary School following the October 15 shooting.

The joint contribution reflects a shared commitment among the credit unions to stand with the Bend community, not only in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy but through the long work of recovery ahead.

“Silver Rail families are our members, our neighbors and our friends,” said Kevin Cole, President and CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union. “No gift can undo what happened. But we want every family, every teacher and every child at Silver Rail to know this community is standing behind them, today and for as long as it takes.”

The funds will support a long-term recovery strategy focused on mental health and wellness for students, families and Bend-La Pine Schools staff. Working with other community agencies, the Education Foundation is collecting and distributing donations. Because healing will not follow a fixed timeline, it plans to keep resources available for as long as they are needed.

“Credit unions exist to serve the people and places we call home,” said Greg Schumacher, President and CEO of OCCU. “When our neighbors are hurting, coming together is simply what we do. Our hearts are with the Silver Rail students, families, teachers and staff. Healing takes time, and it takes a community. We’re grateful to stand alongside our fellow credit unions and ensure that support is available not just now, but in the months and years ahead.”

The gift reflects the cooperative principle of people helping people, which guides credit unions to invest in the well-being of the places their members and their families live and work.

Mid Oregon Credit Union. Founded in 1957, Mid Oregon Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving 24 Oregon counties, with 54,000+ members and $939 million in assets. Recognized as a Top Workplace for five years and Oregon’s top credit union by Forbes from 2023–2025, Mid Oregon builds stronger communities across Central Oregon. Learn more at midoregon.com.

OCCU (Oregon Community Credit Union) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $3.5 billion in assets. The credit union was founded in Eugene, Oregon, in 1956 and remains headquartered there. OCCU has an expanding network of branches and digital banking tools to provide its more than 300,000 member-owners with a full suite of financial products and services. Learn more at MyOCCU.org.

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, serving more than 671,000 members throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 33 Oregon counties. More information is available at onpointcu.com. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.

SELCO Community Credit Union. Founded in 1936 by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longest-standing Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $3 billion in assets, SELCO provides exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves. Learn more at selco.org

Unitus Community Credit Union At Unitus, we’re dedicated to improving lives in the communities we serve. As a member-owned local credit union, we invest in people by doing the right thing. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, we provide support for community groups through volunteerism and financial donations. Our 106,000 members count on us to serve them and their communities; our 300+ employees share that passion for service. Learn about the local impact Unitus makes by visiting unitusccu.com.