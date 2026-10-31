Central Oregon Cultural Connect Set for November 19

Leaders (staff or board) of non-profit organizations centering arts, culture, humanities throughout Central Oregon are invited to Culture Connect on Thursday, November 19, 2026, 3-5pm.

Bend Central Library

61956 SE Santorini St

Main Floor, Community Room 1

WHAT IS THIS?

Culture Connect is designed to be an intentional and consistent convening to unite Central Oregon-based nonprofit arts, culture, and humanities organizations and leaders to strengthen collaboration, align efforts, and leverage collective resources to better support the sustainability, growth, and success of our nonprofit sector and its leaders.

This November 19 gathering is the first of regular Culture Connect convenings.

Hosted by the Deschutes Cultural Coalition

Please RSVP Here

Questions? Contact Cate O’Hagan catemarieohagan@gmail.com or Robert Lambeth robertl@cascadeschoolofmusic.org or Meagan Iverson meagan@sunrivermusic.org.