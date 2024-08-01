Central Oregon Employers Council: Navigating Change & Challenges

((L-R) Patti Adair, Deschutes County Commissioner; Mike Riley, Executive Director of The Environmental Center and Bend City Council and Clifford Evelyn, Redmond City Council | Photo by Erika Oreskovich)

The Central Oregon Employers Council (COEC) recently hosted its quarterly meeting, drawing a diverse group of city officials, business leaders, and professionals from various industries. The nonprofit organization, dedicated to supporting local employers through education, advocacy, and networking, is crucial in helping businesses navigate the complexities of operating in Central Oregon. Run entirely by volunteers, the COEC fosters collaboration and growth among local employers, providing a platform for open dialogue and shared insights.

The meeting, presided over by COEC President Don Paumier, opened with a warm welcome to the eclectic mix of attendees. The room was filled with representatives from various sectors, including government officials, bankers, attorneys, and local entrepreneurs. This diverse turnout emphasized the community’s commitment to addressing shared challenges.

The centerpiece of the event was a panel discussion featuring five prominent figures in the Central Oregon business community: Kevin Cole, CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union; Rita Hansen, CEO and co-founder of Onboard Dynamics; Eric King, City manager of Bend; John Merriman, president and GM of Mount Bachelor; and Matt Swafford, CFO & SVP of St. Charles Health System. Each panelist provided a snapshot of their respective industries, focusing on key priorities, emerging trends, and the challenges they face.

Cole kicked off the discussion by highlighting the region’s evolving landscape of financial services. He noted that while consumers have adjusted to higher loan rates, there’s been a noticeable decline in consumer spending. “We’ve seen a 25 percent drop in debit card transactions in the last quarter alone,” he said, emphasizing the need for businesses to adapt to changing consumer behavior. “People have moved past the initial shock of higher rates, but they’re spending more cautiously.”

The conversation quickly shifted to one of the most pressing issues for all businesses — recruitment and retention. Hansen shared the difficulties her company, Onboard Dynamics, faces in finding and keeping skilled employees, especially given the high cost of living in Bend. “We’re constantly balancing the need to attract top talent with the reality of the housing market here. It’s a challenge, but we’re finding creative ways to make it work,” Hansen explained. She also mentioned the value of local partnerships, noting, “OSU Cascades has been a crucial partner for us in finding talent locally.”

This discussion naturally led to broader concerns about the challenges posed by Oregon’s regulatory environment, including the corporate activity tax and other state regulations. Panelists highlighted how these create additional financial pressures, with new taxes and propositions on the horizon potentially straining resources further. They collectively underscored the need for a more business-friendly environment to sustain growth and attract new ventures.

King added to the discussion by addressing the broader implications of these workforce challenges on the city’s infrastructure and services. “The city’s workforce costs have risen dramatically, and that’s on top of construction costs that have gone up by 60 percent in just a few years. We’re doing everything we can to manage these costs while still delivering the services our community relies on,” he said.

Tourism, a double-edged sword for Central Oregon, was another key topic. Merriman spoke about Mount Bachelor’s role in the local tourism economy, emphasizing the importance of attracting more visitors during winter. “Tourism is vital for us, especially in the off-season,” he said. “We’re working hard to draw more destination travelers to help fill hotel rooms and keep the local economy thriving during the colder months.”

However, Merriman also acknowledged tourism’s strain on local resources. “We’re aware of the challenges, like increased traffic and pressure on public services, but the benefits of tourism for local businesses and the economy are significant. It’s all about finding the right balance.”

Swafford brought a unique perspective from the healthcare sector, discussing the ongoing struggle to maintain financial sustainability while serving the community. “We’re the only critical care facility within three hours of here, so there’s a huge responsibility on our shoulders. Our focus is on retaining the talent we have and ensuring we can continue to meet the growing needs of Central Oregon,” Swafford shared. He also touched on the challenges posed by regulatory compliance and the financial pressures of operating in the healthcare sector. “The margins are tight, and with two-thirds of our revenue coming from government sources, we’re constantly navigating how to balance costs and deliver high-quality care.”

As the meeting wrapped up, key concerns emerged around sustaining business missions amidst rising costs and the impact of climate change on operations. Despite these challenges, there was a strong sense of optimism fueled by ongoing investments in infrastructure, improved workforce stability, and the community’s commitment to addressing climate and sustainability issues. The shared recognition of these challenges and the collective determination to tackle them reflect the resilient spirit of Central Oregon.

Paumier emphasized the strength of the community, noting that the diversity of voices and the collective effort of local businesses are crucial to sustaining growth and ensuring a high quality of life in the region. The meeting concluded on a hopeful note, with plans for future COEC events to continue addressing emerging issues and fostering deeper connections within the business community. Paumier’s closing words encapsulated the spirit of the gathering: “It’s the collective effort of everyone in this room that makes Central Oregon a great place to do business. We’re all in this together, and that’s what will see us through the challenges ahead.” The panelists echoed this sentiment and stressed the need for ongoing cooperation between the public and private sectors.

