Central Oregon Event Puts Spotlight on Worker Safety & Health in Construction Industry, Offering Training Opportunities in January 2025

A two-day conference in central Oregon will offer multiple training opportunities for workers in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction industries to increase their safety and health while on the job. The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit, held Jan. 27-28, 2025, will address a variety of topics, including fall protection, excavation safety, pre-task planning, safety and the supervisor, and electrical safety for the non-electrician. And this year’s event features the addition of multiple sessions in Spanish.

Attendees will have access to a range of training sessions, including certifications in OSHA ten-hour for construction, work zone safety and flagging, and first aid. Also, the conference will offer opportunities to earn continuing education credits, including through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers to attend the 22nd annual Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit at the Riverhouse Lodge in Bend. Oregon OSHA is one of several partners presenting the summit.

The event’s keynote presentation, “Champions of Safety: Unleashing the Lifesaving Power of Culture and Communication,” will be delivered by Layla McGlone, who has worked nearly two decades in leadership and business coaching. Her talk is based on real-life examples and reflections on how we can all improve our safety environment by building a strong safety culture with clear and effective communication and empower leadership and equip teams to make quick and informed decisions to face any challenge.

The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit’s other sessions include:

Building a better safety culture

Mental health awareness

Employment law update

Construction A to Z

Fall hazard life-cycle

Communication and onboarding

Safety committees and meetings

Sessions in Spanish — hazard identification, fall protection/ladders, and excavation safety

Registration for the event’s pre-conference workshops (Monday, January 27) are $75-95. Conference registration (Tuesday, January 28) is $120. Registration for the OSHA ten-hour training for construction is $175 for both days.

To register, go to safetyseries.cventevents.com/summit25