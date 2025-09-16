Central Oregon Gears Up for Third Annual High Desert Innovation Week

Central Oregon’s entrepreneurial spirit takes center stage this autumn as Bend hosts the third annual High Desert Innovation Week, a vibrant five-day festival of innovation, collaboration and growth, October 13-17, 2025.

Organized by an ecosystem of dynamic community-building organizations, this week brings together entrepreneurs, investors, community partners, and changemakers across tech, natural products, outdoor gear, bioscience, climate innovation and more.

It begins on October 13 with the High Desert Innovation Fest, produced by the Central Oregon Innovation Network, where early-stage founders pitch ideas to a diverse audience of investors, peers and supporters. On October 14, Cultivate Bend hosts Cultivate LIVE!, a natural-products summit featuring keynote speakers, pitch slams and a community marketplace. That same evening, the Bend Climate Collective debuts its inaugural Bend Climate Innovation Fair, spotlighting climate-focused solutions and providing a platform to exchange ideas and inspire action. On October 15, Bend Outdoor Worx brings its BootCamp and BreakOut pitch event, offering expert panels and funding opportunities for outdoor-industry startups.

The week concludes with the Bend Venture Conference (BVC), hosted by EDCO, on October 16 and 17, combining seminars, founder pitches and networking at Central Oregon’s premier investor showcase. BVC features two competition tracks: Early Stage, showcasing Oregon startups that are pre-revenue or very early revenue, and Growth Stage, highlighting companies with proven traction and larger investment needs, with finalists in each competing live for funding and prizes.

“High Desert Innovation Week embodies what makes Central Oregon a thriving startup ecosystem, including its collaborative energy, diversity of sectors and the unwavering support across organizations,” said Brian Vierra, EDCO Venture Capitalist director. “By bringing together the region’s most dynamic entrepreneurial resources, we’re not only celebrating innovation but also strengthening connections that will fuel Central Oregon’s economic future.”

“The outdoor industry is built on passion, resilience, and a drive to push boundaries,” said Gary Bracelin, co-founder of Bend Outdoor Worx. “High Desert Innovation Week shines a spotlight on that spirit, giving founders the chance to turn bold ideas into real opportunities.”

Event Highlights:

High Desert Innovation Fest

Date: Monday, October 13, 4:30-7:30pm

Host: Central Oregon Innovation Network

This opening night pitch competition invites innovators from across the Pacific Northwest to present bold ideas and network with investors, founders and entrepreneurial organizations as Central Oregon’s startup community kicks off the week in style.

Cultivate LIVE!

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 12-5pm

Host: Cultivate Bend

A premier growth summit for the natural products packaged-goods sector, featuring keynote presentations, five fast-paced Pitch Slams, a sample-rich Community Marketplace, and a networking-friendly Happy Hour.

Inaugural Bend Climate Innovation Fair

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 6-9pm

Host: Bend Climate Collective

An inspiring evening spotlighting climate-focused innovation, the inaugural Climate Fair features live demos, poster presentations, a ribbon ceremony awarding community-voted innovations, and speed-networking sessions showcasing the region’s sustainable future in action.

BOW BootCamp + BreakOut

Date: Wednesday, October 15

Host: Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW)

BootCamp: Volcanic Theatre Pub, 9-11:30am

Hands-on panels, “How to Get into Retail” and “How We Did It,” equip outdoor industry startups with practical strategies and insights from established experts.

BreakOut Pitch Event: Volcanic Theatre, 6-8:45pm

Interactive pitch competition where early-stage and growth-stage companies from BOW’s cohorts compete for $20,000 in unrestricted cash awards. Winners will be selected by audience vote.

Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

Dates: Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17

Host: Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

Thursday (Oct 16): Downtown Bend, 1-7:30pm

The 22nd annual conference begins with seminars on startup fundamentals, featured speakers and concludes with the region’s largest networking reception at the Broken Top Club.

Friday (Oct 17): Downtown Bend, 9am-5pm

Features a keynote presentation, startup pitches from Early and Growth Stage finalists, expert industry insights, and a culminating awards ceremony honoring innovation excellence at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

About High Desert Innovation Week:

High Desert Innovation Week is an annual celebration of Oregon’s entrepreneurial spirit, held each October in Central Oregon. Organized by the Central Oregon Innovation Network, Cultivate Bend, Bend Climate Collective, Bend Outdoor Worx, and Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), the week brings together organizations, startups, and innovators from across the region to showcase the unique resources, collaborative culture, and diverse industries that make Oregon a hub for innovation. Over five days, events highlight craft, technology, and community, spanning sectors from consumer products to climate tech and outdoor recreation.

hdinnovationweek.com