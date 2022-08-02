Central Oregon Gives Extends Application Deadline to September 15

The Source Weekly and Central Oregon Gives announced that nonprofits now have an additional seven weeks to submit applications to participate in the popular end-of-year giving campaign.

“We’ve heard from so many nonprofits that staffing and volunteer shortages are hitting hard this summer,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of the microdonation campaign that has evolved into the region’s most valuable partner for nonprofits for end-of-year giving solutions. “We’re here to support these organizations, and so have extended the deadline to give ample time for folks to get their applications in.”

Central Oregon Gives announced in June that a new foundation had been created to support the major end-of-year giving campaign, which has raised more than $1.9 million for area nonprofits since 2019.

Up to 80 nonprofits will be accepted into the 2022 program based on their goals and commitment to end-of-year fundraising.

Applications are available at centraloregongives.com and will now be accepted through September 15. Organizations with questions about how to apply or how the program operates should contact info@centraloregongives.com.

