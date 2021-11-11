Central Oregon Gives Goes Live

80+ Nonprofits Participate in $1 Million End-of-Year Giving Campaign

The 2021 Central Oregon Gives campaign launched went live yesterday, and is now accepting donations through a new interactive website that links community members with more than 80 nonprofits working to solve the greatest challenges facing our region.

After successful projects that raised $500,000 in 2019 and $750,000 in 2020, Central Oregon Gives seeks to earn $1 million for nonprofits in 2021 through a seven-week, community-powered digital giving campaign that has become the region’s clearinghouse for holiday giving.

“Beginning today, and running through December 31, donors can support their charitable priorities by donating through Central Oregon Gives, all while receiving a special thank you gift and giving their favorite nonprofits a chance to earn extra matching dollars,” Aaron Switzer, publisher of The Source Weekly and founder of the Central Oregon Gives campaign said yesterday.

From hot cups of coffee to frosty pints of beer, every person who makes a donation of $25 or more will receive a special thank you gift and also be entered to win even bigger prizes from generous local business sponsors including Avid Cider, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Barre3, Boneyard Beer, Fjällraven, High Desert Museum, Humm Kombucha, Metalheads Boutique, Old Mill District, Roam, SCP Redmond Hotel, Sisters Coffee, The Suttle Lodge and Worthy Brewing. Incentives change every week, encouraging donors to check back and keep giving throughout the seven-week campaign.

With every Central Oregon Gives contribution, donors supercharge their giving by propelling their favorite nonprofits on to earn extra dollars from an anonymous matching donor, such as $15,000 for the top fundraiser, $2,000 for the nonprofit who earns the most donations of $25 or less and $2,000 for the top earners in the following categories: Animal Welfare; Arts & Culture; Basic Needs; Education, Family & Children; and Health & Environment.

Donation tallies on the Central Oregon Gives website are automatically updated with every digital contribution, giving donors and nonprofits the opportunity to track the campaign and rally others to the project in an effort to raise important funds for every participating nonprofit. The campaign will announce the fundraising results and winners of the bonus prizes early next year.

centraloregongives.com