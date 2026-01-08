Central Oregon Gives Raises $900,000 for Local Nonprofits, Announces 2025 Campaign Winners

Central Oregon Gives wrapped up another successful end-of-year giving season, helping to raise over $900,000 to support local nonprofits across the region. Powered by community generosity, the 2025 campaign brought together 2,069 donors who made 3,191 donations to organizations serving Central Oregon.

The annual giving campaign continues to demonstrate the power of collective generosity, with an average donation of $275 and nearly 500 donations of $25 or less, highlighting strong participation from everyday donors and families. The campaign also awarded $25,000 in prize money to top-performing nonprofits, with additional prizes supported by community partners and anonymous donors.

“This campaign is about more than dollars raised — it’s about connection, community, and showing up for the organizations that make Central Oregon stronger,” said Megan Burton, director of Central Oregon Gives. “The impact of this year’s giving reflects how deeply our community cares.”

2025 Central Oregon Gives Winners

Overall Winner: Saving Grace

Saving Grace Health & Environment: Destination Rehab

Destination Rehab Basic Needs: United Way

United Way Animal Welfare: Street Dog Hero

Street Dog Hero Arts & Culture: BendFilm

BendFilm Most Donations of $25 & Under: Desert Sky Montessori

As in years past, the Overall Top Fundraiser earned $15,000 in additional prize dollars. Each remaining category winner received $2,500, and an additional $2,500 prize was awarded to the nonprofit that received the most donations of $25 or less.

Expanded Prize Support & Category Sponsorship

This year, Central Oregon Gives was proud to welcome First Interstate Bank as a category sponsor for the Basic Needs category, increasing the prize for that category to $5,000.

Additional campaign highlights include:

Total donations: 3,191

3,191 Total donors: 2,069

2,069 Family Givers: 97

97 Donations under $25: 487

Weekly Donor Incentives Powered by Local Businesses

Throughout the giving period, donors who gave $25 or more were eligible for weekly thank-you gifts and prize drawings, generously donated by local businesses.

Incentive sponsors included:

Sisters Coffee, The Tower Theatre, Old Mill District, Lay It Out Events, Mountain Burger, Radiant Day Spa, Worthy Brewing, Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, Hawkeye & Huckleberry, Teacupfuls, Snow Dermatology, Moonfire & Sun, Silver Moon Brewing, Makin’ It Local, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Hoodoo Ski Area, Metalheads Boutique, High Desert Frameworks, Powder House, Stoller Wine, Evoke Healing Space, 3rd Street Beverage, Pinky G’s Pizzeria, and Mt. Bachelor.

A special Family Giving incentive, sponsored by Mountain Burger, helped encourage young donors and families to participate in philanthropy together.

centraloregongives.com