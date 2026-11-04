Central Oregon Gives Returns with 84 Nonprofits

Central Oregon Gives is back for another season of community giving, bringing together 84 nonprofit organizations serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties for its annual year-end fundraising campaign. Launching online November 4, with the printed Give Guide available throughout Central Oregon beginning Thursday, November 5, the campaign invites community members to support local causes while enjoying special incentives donated by area businesses.

Organized by The Source, Central Oregon Gives connects local nonprofits with donors during the holiday season, helping organizations raise critical funds and build awareness for the work they do throughout the region.

Following a successful 2025 campaign that raised more than $879,000 for participating nonprofits, Central Oregon Gives returns with expanded fundraising prizes, new partnerships and even more opportunities for the community to get involved.

More Ways to Give, More Reasons to Get Involved

This year’s campaign features 21 local businesses contributing gifts, experiences and incentives to encourage donations throughout the giving season. Each week, donors will have opportunities to receive special gifts or be entered to win prizes ranging from coffee and gift cards to ski passes, overnight stays, local experiences and more.

New this year, KPOV 88.9 FM joins Central Oregon Gives as a community media partner, helping promote the campaign and participating nonprofits while offering its own lineup of unique donor experiences. These include opportunities to be a guest DJ, create a radio hour, tour the KPOV studio and get a behind-the-scenes look at community radio.

Vero Fiber is also contributing weekly opportunities for donors to win a month of free internet service, adding another incentive to give throughout the campaign.

Increased Prize Money for Participating Nonprofits

Central Oregon Gives is also expanding its nonprofit fundraising awards thanks to the support of Vero Fiber and First Interstate Bank, which are sponsoring two of this year’s fundraising categories.

The campaign will once again award a $15,000 grand prize to the nonprofit that raises the most money overall, along with category prizes for top fundraising organizations. With the additional sponsorship support, two categories will receive increased prize awards, creating even more opportunities for local nonprofits to earn additional funding for their missions.

Participating nonprofits represent a wide range of causes, including arts and culture, animal welfare, education, family and children, environmental conservation, health and basic needs.

Supporting Local Nonprofits Through the Holiday Season

Central Oregon Gives makes it easy for donors to discover organizations making a difference close to home. Through December 31, community members can explore participating nonprofits, learn about their missions and make donations directly through the campaign website.

The printed Central Oregon Gives Guide will also be distributed throughout the region beginning November 5, offering a convenient way to discover local organizations and learn more about the campaign.

Every donation helps strengthen the programs, services and organizations that make Central Oregon a better place to live.

To explore participating nonprofits, view weekly donor incentives or make a donation, visit centraloregongives.com.

Our 2026 program supporters include:

Vero Fiber

KPOV 88.9 FM

First Interstate Bank

Backporch Coffee Roasters

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co

Makin It Local

Mt Bachelor

Silver Moon Brewing Teacupfuls 3rd Street beverage

Evoke Healing Space

Hoodoo Ski Area

Riverhouse Lodge

Powder House Ski & Snowboard Shop

Sisters Coffee Co

Old Mill District

Stoller Wine

Pinky G’s Pizzeria

Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge

Crux Fermentation Project

High Desert Frameworks

Lay It Out Events

centraloregongives.com