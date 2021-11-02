Central Oregon Gives to Fund More than 80 Nonprofits

Redesigned Website Now Live, Donations Accepted Starting November 10

Starting today, the Central Oregon Gives website is live for community members to begin researching and planning their end-of-year donations to more than 80 nonprofits participating in the 2021 Central Oregon Gives campaign, which seeks to raise $1 million by December 31. The website will begin accepting donations next week on November 10.

The needs in our region are great. Affordable housing. Preservation of wildlands. Animal rescue. Protection of children and vulnerable seniors. And for every challenge there’s a nonprofit leading the way. Central Oregon Gives is the holiday giving connection between these amazing organizations and donors who are ready to open their hearts and wallets, while earning a little something in return.

From hot cups of coffee to frosty pints of beer, every person who makes a donation of $25 or more will receive a special thank you gift for contributing to nonprofits through Central Oregon Gives and be entered to win even bigger prizes from generous local business sponsors including Avid Cider, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Barre3, Boneyard Beer, Fjällraven, High Desert Museum, Humm Kombucha, Metalheads Boutique, Old Mill District, Roam, SCP Redmond Hotel, Sisters Coffee, The Suttle Lodge and Worthy Brewing. Thank you gifts change every week, encouraging donors to check back often and keep giving throughout the seven-week campaign.

With every Central Oregon Gives contribution, donors also supercharge their giving by propelling their favorite nonprofits on to earn extra dollars from an anonymous matching donor, such as $15,000 for the top fundraiser, $2,000 for the nonprofit who earns the most donations of $25 or less and $2,000 for the top earners in the following categories: Animal Welfare; Arts and Culture; Basic Needs; Education, Family and Children; and Health and Environment.

“There are so many people in our communities who want to make a difference, but aren’t sure how,” said Aaron Switzer, publisher of The Source Weekly and founder of the Central Oregon Gives campaign. “This campaign gives people the chance to have a significant impact, whether they’re making a handful of small donations or maximizing all their end-of-year giving through this powerful digital donation clearinghouse.”

centraloregongives.com