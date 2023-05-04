Central Oregon Health Council Offers Naloxone Funding Opportunity

With the rapid increase in opioid overdoses over the past four years, the problem is outpacing the system. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is prevalent in Central Oregon. Local organizations struggle to secure funding to purchase naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, to keep community members alive.

In response, the Central Oregon Health Council’s Substance and Alcohol Misuse Workgroup, established as part of the Regional Health Improvement Plan, is accepting applications from local organizations to increase access to naloxone. This includes requesting grant funds to purchase naloxone, easy access storage devices like NaloxBoxes, opioid rescue kits, and naloxone vending machines, outreach, education, program implementation, and other low-barrier and rapid response strategies.

Addressing the opioid overdose crisis requires regional collaboration, innovation, and strong partnerships among health care providers, public health, emergency responders, community-based organizations, and communities themselves. Applicants are encouraged to partner with other organizations and inform others of this funding opportunity.

If your organization needs technical assistance with developing a naloxone education plan as part of your application, please reach out to Regional Overdose Prevention Coordinator Stacy Shaw, at sshaw@crookpublichealthor.gov.

If you have questions about this Request for Proposal or filling out the application, please contact MaCayla Arsenault at macayla.arsenault@cohealthcouncil.org or 541-306-3523.

About the Central Oregon Health Council:

The Central Oregon Health Council (COHC) works to build an equitable and integrated health ecosystem that improves the health of Central Oregonians through collaborative work and community partnerships, utilizing data-driven decisions, to achieve quality improvements, lowered costs, and empowered providers. COHC directs community investments to address the health priorities of the Regional Health Improvement Plan, which were decided by the diverse people of our region before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

cohealthcouncil.org