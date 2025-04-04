Central Oregon Is Getting Serious About Emergency Prep—Here’s What Your Business Needs to Know

Credit: nattawitk Via Freepik

With natural disasters and climate-related disruptions becoming more frequent across Central Oregon, local governments and business leaders are stepping up efforts to improve regional emergency preparedness. From wildfire response protocols to power outage contingency plans, the region is taking a proactive approach—and businesses are being urged to follow suit.

The 2024-2028 Central Oregon Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy is taking several factors into consideration, and new initiatives may be launched across Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties to strengthen emergency infrastructure and improve communication between public agencies and the private sector.

As preparedness becomes a regional priority, experts say businesses must begin implementing their own continuity strategies to stay operational when the unexpected hits.

Central Oregon’s Preparedness Push Is Real—and It’s Growing

Bend, Redmond, and surrounding communities are not waiting for another chaotic summer to get organized. Regional emergency management teams are rolling out robust response plans, bolstering communications infrastructure, and pushing for greater collaboration between public and private sectors.

Workshops are popping up. Grants are being offered. Coordination centers are expanding. And local officials are sending one clear message: Every business needs to have its own emergency playbook—yesterday.

Why Your Business Can’t Afford to Be Caught Off Guard

Let’s be honest. Most small to midsize businesses don’t have a full-blown emergency preparedness plan. Maybe there’s a dusty binder from 2015 in the back office. Maybe someone once ran a fire drill. But real resilience? That takes strategy.

What happens to your operations if a wildfire shuts down your supply route?

What if a heatwave triggers rolling blackouts?

Can your team still function remotely if your building is inaccessible?

Do you even have updated emergency contact lists?

A single disruption can ripple through payroll, customer satisfaction, and your brand reputation. Resilience isn’t just risk mitigation—it’s smart business.

Local Resources You Shouldn’t Be Sleeping On

The good news? You don’t have to go it alone. Central Oregon is ramping up support for businesses to get their act together.

Deschutes County Emergency Management now offers tailored planning resources for local businesses.

COIC (Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council) is facilitating resilience workshops and business continuity training.

Bend Chamber of Commerce has started partnering with local emergency teams to bring preparedness planning into mainstream business discussions.

Bookmark those websites. Sign up for the updates. Show up for the trainings. The tools are there—you just have to use them.

Simple Steps to Start Building Your Business Emergency Plan Today

You don’t need to hire a high-priced consultant to get started. Here’s your no-fluff checklist:

Designate a Response Team – Even if your team is small, someone needs to take the lead during a crisis. Review Your Critical Processes – What absolutely must keep running? Prioritize it. Create a Communications Plan – Who gets notified, and how? Who handles customer messaging? Backup Your Data (Seriously) – If your entire system goes down, you better have a cloud plan. Review Your Accessibility Tools – Don’t overlook the importance of having the right equipment for all team members, including tools like evacuation chairs for buildings to assist individuals with mobility challenges during an emergency. Train Your Staff – Because a plan is only as strong as the people executing it.

And revisit it. Often. Because conditions shift, teams change, and emergencies never follow a script.

Resilience Is the New Competitive Edge

Here’s the truth no one tells you in glossy business books: Preparedness isn’t just about protection—it’s about power.

The businesses that bounce back fastest after a disruption are the ones that win trust, retain staff, and stay profitable. Your customers will remember who showed up when things got tough. Your community will remember who adapted instead of panicking.

So, while others wait to react, you’ve got the opportunity to lead.

Don’t Wait for the Next Siren to Start Planning

Central Oregon is evolving—so should your business strategy. This isn’t fear-mongering; it’s future-proofing. Because in today’s unpredictable landscape, resilience is the real flex.

So take a breath. Get your emergency plan in motion. And remember: smart businesses don’t just survive disruptions—they come back stronger.