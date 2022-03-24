Central Oregon Locavore Announces Sixth Annual Faces of Farming Gala at Tetherow on June 2

Central Oregon Locavore 501(c)3 nonprofit announced that their Annual Faces of Farming Gala, Photographic Narrative, Farm to Table Feast, Silent Auction and Dessert Dash is back!

After a long, two year hiatus of gatherings for the health and safety of the community, we are excited to announce that on June 2 our incredible Sixth Annual Faces of Farming Gala will return to Tetherow.

As in years past, we will gather to educate, cultivate and celebrate what it means to have a local food scene supporting our local farmers and you, our local eaters. This year’s theme is Community.

Farming is a profession of partnership, and we will come together to renew our deep desire to serve and nourish our community by supporting the hardworking men and women that farm the land for our benefit.

Food is a shared necessity that bonds us all, regardless of our beliefs. The root of our rural community is in its agriculture. We believe farming introduces new friendships that render a collective investment in the well-being of humanity as a whole.

Guaranteed a nutritious- and soul-filling time, we hope to see you at the event which will include food from our local farms, guest speakers, a silent auction, creative cocktail menu and our fabulous Dessert Dash.

Locavore is seeking businesses and individuals to join Volo Ventures and Cascade Sotheby’s as event sponsors that believe in the power of local food and conviviality to create community in Central Oregon. Sponsorship options include $3,000, $2,000, $1,000 and $500 levels. Please visit the Central Oregon Locavore website for more information.

Tickets are on sale now, discount option for current Locavore members, tables of eight and ten are available. Don’t delay, we have limited seating this year and tickets will sell out.

About Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit:

Central Oregon Locavore Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting local food and farms through many educational programs and a year round indoor farmers market.