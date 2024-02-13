Central Oregon Locavore Hosts Eighth Annual Gala & Fundraiser

Central Oregon Locavore, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting local food and farmers, is thrilled to announce its Eighth Annual Gala and Fundraiser, taking place at the prestigious Tetherow Resort on April 19.

This year’s gala promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with a gourmet multi-course farm-to-table meal, engaging activities, and a celebration of CO-llaboration and CO-operativism in the agricultural community. The theme emphasizes the importance of farmers working together, sharing resources, and supporting one another in an era where competition often overshadows collaboration.

The event will feature a variety of attractions, including a silent auction, live auction, golden ticket raffle, photographic narrative showcasing the hardworking farmers and ranchers of the region, and the infamous dessert dash – an exciting race to claim delectable desserts.

“At Central Oregon Locavore, we believe that collaboration and cooperativism are crucial values, especially in the world of farming,” said Nicolle Timm-Branch, founder and executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “Historically, farmers have always worked together, supporting each other in bringing in harvests, raising barns, and sharing seeds. This spirit of collaboration needs to be rekindled in our modern times.”

The gala serves as a unique platform to highlight the importance of protecting local food as a precious resource. Central Oregon Locavore directly supports local farmers for the well-being of individuals, communities, society, and the planet.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that 100% of all funds raised during the event directly support local farmers and stay within Central Oregon. This gala is not just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of our vibrant local food community,” added Timm-Branch.

The event is scheduled to start with exclusive access for Locavore Cultivator Club members at 4:30pm, followed by doors opening to the public at 5pm. Attendees can anticipate a night filled with culinary delights and sensory experiences that go beyond the ordinary fundraiser.

Central Oregon Locavore is actively seeking event sponsors and donations for both the silent and live auctions. Businesses and individuals interested in contributing to this extraordinary event are encouraged to contact Nicolle Timm-Branch at info@centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-0674.

Don’t miss out on the biggest local food event of the year. Join Central Oregon Locavore at Tetherow Resort on April 19 for an evening of collaboration, community, and culinary excellence.

Tickets, tables, donation information and item catalog can be found at bit.ly/locavoregala.

centraloregonlocavore.org