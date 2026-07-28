Central Oregon Locavore Hosts Exclusive Meet Your Farmer Dinner in the Cave at Juniper Preserve

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Locavore)

Central Oregon Locavore hosts its inaugural Meet Your Farmer Dinner in the Cave on Friday, August 14, inviting guests to enjoy an extraordinary farm-to-table dining experience inside the natural cave beneath Juniper Preserve.

Hidden beneath the Tom Fazio golf course, the cave remained sealed for nearly 60,000 years until it was discovered during construction. Normally accessible only through limited guided tours or special events like intimate weddings, corporate retreats or a private celebration, the cave will be transformed for one evening into an intimate underground dining room.

Chef Matt Christianson will prepare a multi-course menu featuring seasonal ingredients sourced directly from two Central Oregon farms, Well Rooted Produce and Big Summit Beef. Throughout the evening, guests dine alongside the farmers, learning firsthand about the growing season, regenerative agriculture, and the stories behind the food on their plates.

“Locavore exists to connect our community with the people who grow our food,” said Nicolle Timm-Branch, executive director and founder of Central Oregon Locavore. “This dinner brings that vision to life in a remarkable setting. Every guest leaves with a deeper appreciation for the work our local farmers do every day and the importance of investing in a resilient local food system.”

In addition to showcasing Central Oregon agriculture, the event serves as a fundraiser for Locavore’s expansion project. Every ticket includes a $20 contribution toward opening a second Locavore marketplace in Bend’s west side, expanding access to locally grown food for residents while creating new opportunities for regional farmers and ranchers.

A silent auction will also be held during the evening, with proceeds supporting the expansion effort.

“I spend most of my time in the field, not at dinners like this,” said Farmer Scott Maricle, founder and grower at Well Rooted Produce in Bend. “This is a rare opportunity for us to come share our story, answer questions, and help people understand the care that goes into every harvest.”

“We’ve experienced firsthand how much more people value local food when they know the people behind it,” said Jill Rodgers of Big Summit Beef Company, who co-owns the farm with her husband Justin. “These dinners create conversations that simply don’t happen in a grocery store. We get to share what we do, connect with chefs and families, and build relationships that last long after the meal is over.”

Guests may choose between purchasing a chef’s dinner or a chef’s dinner with a wine pairing featuring selections from Grgich Hills Estate. Shuttle transportation from the Juniper Preserve Lodge is included, with staggered departures throughout the evening.

Tickets are limited due to the unique venue and intimate dining format.

For tickets and additional information, visit the event page on Eventbrite.

The Meet Your Farmer Dinner is part of Locavore’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Central Oregon’s regional food economy by creating meaningful connections between restaurants, consumers and the farmers who grow their food. Proceeds from the evening will help expand those efforts through a second marketplace location serving Bend’s west side.

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore is a Bend-based nonprofit marketplace connecting local farmers, ranchers, and producers directly with Central Oregon families. Founded in 2009 on a farmer-first model, Locavore returns 65 cents of every marketplace dollar directly to regional producers. The organization supports more than 150 local farms and makers and is committed to building a resilient, accessible, and community-centered regional food economy.

centraloregonlocavore.org