Central Oregon Locavore Launches 2024 Menu of Giving & Invites Businesses to Support Local Food Security

Central Oregon Locavore is thrilled to announce its 2024 Menu of Giving, offering new opportunities for businesses to support a resilient local food system and write meaningful contributions into their 2025 budgets. Through corporate sponsorships, donations, and custom partnerships, businesses can play a pivotal role in helping Locavore sustain its mission to support local farmers, promote sustainable agriculture, and increase food access in Central Oregon.

By supporting Locavore, businesses gain more than just visibility they become active partners in fostering food security and economic growth in the community. Locavore’s programs ranging from an indoor farmers market to educational initiatives and farm-to-table dinners build lasting connections between farmers, consumers, and the land itself.

“We believe that a rising tide lifts all boats,” said Nicolle Timm-Branch, Founder and Executive Director of Central Oregon Locavore. “When businesses join us, they help grow the economic viability of our local farmers and ranchers, create jobs, and inspire community-wide engagement in the local food movement.”

Locavore offers flexible ways for companies to make an impact, including sponsorship of popular events, in-kind donations, and tailored giving options that align with business goals. In return, corporate partners benefit from brand recognition and visibility in Locavore’s marketplace, event promotions, and community initiatives.

Locavore’s 2024 Menu of Giving is now live, with a range of partnership levels designed to fit businesses of any size. Visit centraloregonlocavore.org/donate to learn more about becoming part of this essential mission and making local happen in Central Oregon.

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting local food, farmers, and sustainable practices. Through its indoor farmers market, educational programs, and community events, Locavore promotes a healthier, more resilient local food system in Central Oregon.

centraloregonlocavore.org