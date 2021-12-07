Central Oregon Locavore Launches Double Up Food Bucks for SNAP recipients

Central Oregon Locavore now accepts Double Up Food Bucks for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. This program is part of a pilot program to get Double Up Food Bucks, a program typically offered at farmer’s markets to encourage SNAP customers to buy more local fruits and vegetables, into grocery stores. Locavore’s indoor farmer’s market is currently the only grocery store in Central Oregon that accepts Double Up Food Bucks.

With Double Up Food Bucks, SNAP shoppers earn $1 for $1 on all purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables with SNAP benefits, and the earned bucks can be used for future purchases of fruits and vegetables. To earn Double Up Bucks at Central Oregon Locavore:

GO to Locavore

BRING your SNAP (Oregon Trail) card.

BUY fresh fruits and vegetables with your SNAP card.

GET up to $20 with Double Up Food Bucks for free fresh fruits and vegetables.

Central Oregon Locavore is excited to offer this program that makes fruits and vegetables more affordable for our SNAP customers. Thanks to our partners at the Oregon Food Bank who have made this program possible.

Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting local food and farms through a variety of educational programs and a year-round indoor farmers market.

