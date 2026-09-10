Central Oregon Locavore Needs $100,000 to Open Second Marketplace Before Thanksgiving

(Rendering courtesy of Central Oregon Locavore)

Central Oregon Locavore is launching a public campaign to raise $100,000 to complete its new Discovery West marketplace, with the goal of opening the doors before Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit began the Discovery West project with an ambitious $200,000 community fundraising campaign. Supporters brought Locavore within $15,000 of that original goal, providing the funding needed to move the project forward and begin turning the small westside space into a year-round local food marketplace.

Now, as construction has progressed, the organization has a much clearer picture of what it will take to finish the job.

“We are close enough now to see this marketplace come to life, and we don’t want funding to be the thing that keeps the doors closed,” said Nicolle Timm-Branch, executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “Our community has already invested tremendously in this project. This final $100,000 gets us across the finish line and gives Central Oregon another permanent place where local food can move from the people who produce it to the people who want to buy it, in a convenient location, close to home.”

The new marketplace will carry fresh local produce, meat, dairy, and other products from regional producers, making it easier for westside residents to incorporate locally produced food into their everyday shopping.

But Locavore says the investment goes beyond opening another retail location.

“Local food doesn’t survive on good intentions,” Timm-Branch said. “Farmers and ranchers need reliable places to sell what they produce, and our community needs reliable places to buy it. Building that connection requires real infrastructure. Discovery West is about creating another piece of that infrastructure and making sure it is here for the long term.”

The opening comes at a time when consumers are increasingly aware of where their food comes from and the vulnerabilities of long national supply chains. Locavore sees strong regional food systems as a way communities can create greater choice and resilience while keeping more food dollars circulating closer to home.

The nonprofit is asking individuals, businesses and philanthropic partners throughout Central Oregon to help raise the remaining $100,000 needed to complete construction.

Donations of any size will support the final build-out. Locavore is also encouraging people planning charitable gifts this year to consider contributing now, including through donor-advised funds and RMDs. Eligible donors may also be able to support the campaign through Qualified Charitable Distributions from IRAs.

“If having a strong local food system matters to you, this is a very tangible way to build one,” Timm-Branch said. “A donation today isn’t supporting an idea that might happen someday. The space is here. The work is happening. The farmers and ranchers are here. We need to finish the marketplace and open the doors.”

Central Oregon Locavore hopes to complete the $100,000 campaign in time to open Discovery West before Thanksgiving.

centraloregonlocavore.org/discovery-west