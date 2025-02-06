Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit is Making Local Happen for All Central Oregonians

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit’s indoor farmers’ market serves a community that shares a common interest — to enjoy healthy, locally produced foods. Locavore believes that everyone, regardless of income, should have access to healthy, nutrient-dense foods. We offer three programs to ensure this access, reducing food insecurity and subsequent poor health outcomes in our region.

Locavore offers customers paying with their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) card a 5% discount on all eligible food items. This helps to keep local food items more affordable that otherwise may not be a reasonable option for lower-income households.

In addition to offering a five percent discount, Locavore also participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program. This state initiative is designed to boost access to and incentivize purchase of fresh, local produce. Customers using their SNAP card earn a $1 to $1 match up to $20 a day on purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables to redeem on fresh produce at a later visit. Customers have no limit to what can be redeemed — save up credits on your Double Up Food Bucks card and leave with a basket of free, tasty fruits and vegetables for the family!

Locavore additionally accepts Oregon Farm Direct Vouchers, distributed among WIC recipients and income-eligible senior citizens, from June 1 through November 30. Each voucher is worth $4 and is eligible to be spent on fresh, locally grown produce. Use all your vouchers at once, or make them last through November!

Lastly, the Locavore Marketplace has a section known as the “Ugly Duckling” basket, where blemished or imperfect produce is available at $0.75 each. While most conventional grocery stores would toss this food, Locavore acknowledges that imperfect food is still food with potential. Entire, nutrient-rich meals can be put together from this section at a fraction of the cost!

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:

501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, artisan crafts and more. Features Organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Hosts largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers, and Double Up Food Bucks. Items in-store always sourced locally first, then regionally. Manages four educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.

centraloregonlocavore.org