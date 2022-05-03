Central Oregon Locavore Promotes the Double Up Food Bucks Program for SNAP Recipients by Distributing Coupons for $10 of Free Produce

Central Oregon Locavore (Locavore) is running a promotion now through June 14 for the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program that is available at Locavore’s year-round indoor farmer’s marketplace. The DUFB program allows Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to earn $1 for $1 spent on fresh fruits and vegetables, and the earned bucks can then be used for future purchases of more fresh fruits and vegetables, effectively doubling their benefits when purchasing fresh produce. Participants can earn up to $20 worth of DUFB per day.

Locavore’s indoor farmer’s marketplace is the first Central Oregon brick and mortar grocer to participate in the DUFB program. Locavore launched a pilot version of the Double Up Food Bucks program in December 2021 and has since redeemed over $1,500 worth of Double Up Food Bucks towards fresh produce for SNAP shoppers. The Double Up Food Bucks program is also available at most seasonal outdoor farmer’s markets.

Locavore has partnered with a several local nonprofits and medical clinics in Central Oregon including St Charles Medical Group, Central Oregon Pediatrics Association, NeighborImpact, The Giving Plate, Mosaic Medical, Center for Women’s Health, High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, Kids Center, Westside Church’s monthly Free Food Market and MountainStar Nursery to distribute over 1,000 coupons to food insecure families. The DUFB coupons are good for $10 of free fresh produce when brought to the Locavore marketplace. This promotion is designed to increase enrollment in the Double Up Food Bucks program and to reach a wider audience of SNAP recipients in Central Oregon.

This program is made possible by the Oregon Food Bank.

Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting local food and farms through a variety of educational programs and a year-round indoor farmer’s market.

centraloregonlocavore.org • centraloregonlocavore.org/local-food-marketplace/food-access