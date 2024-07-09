Central Oregon Locavore Seeking Intern for History of Farming in Central Oregon Project

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit is seeking a student or intern to complete a “History of Farming” in Central Oregon project. Locavore will then utilize the information compiled for various marketing purposes, including creation and dissemination of educational content, designing and promoting new innovation to solve ongoing farmer challenges, and grant applications to garner further support of our mission.

Upon completion and review of the project, Locavore will offer letters of recommendation and act as a reference for the budding journalist, farmer, historian, etc. who tackles the history of agriculture in the Central Oregon region.

What do we hope to address with this project?

Pre-colonial agriculture

Colonial agriculture

Crops historically grown here and why

Changes in crop choices over time and why

Changes in water availability and zoning of water rights

Climate differences

Livestock industry shifts and growth

Historical collaboration and innovation in farming in Central Oregon

If you are interested in working with Locavore for the purpose of this project, please contact our Outreach Coordinator, Lexie, using the information below. Please attach a brief sample of your writing to ensure this partnership is a match!

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:

Locavore is a 501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, crafts and more. Features both Organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Offers the largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, and antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers, and Double Up Food Bucks. Items are sourced from the nearest sustainable and environmentally minded source. Manages five educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.

centraloregonlocavore.org