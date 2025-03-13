Central Oregon Locavore Seeks New Local Vendors

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit has expanded its sales floor and is eager to welcome new local vendors to delight our shoppers! Are you a local vendor in Central Oregon looking to reach a new or extended audience? Locavore provides a market for small, local businesses to sell high-quality products on consignment, reinvesting dollars spent into community food education programs and our Small Farmer Support program for a healthy and resilient local food system.

We are seeking limited time, pop-up vendors for gifts, trinkets, and artisan crafts. Pop-up vendors will sell products on consignment for three months in accordance with our limited time vendor agreement.

We are also seeking full-time vendors for kitchen items and tools such as cutting boards, value-added food items such as confections, dressings, marinades, or healthy snack items, stationery such as greeting cards, and more.

Interested in joining the ranks of 150+ other local vendors who partner with Locavore? Fill out our Vendor Inquiry Form at centraloregonlocavore.org/vendors to reach our Market Manager for further communications. We look forward to connecting with you!

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:

501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, artisan crafts and more. Features organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Offers the largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers, and Double Up Food Bucks. Items in-store always sourced locally first, then regionally. Manages four educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.

centraloregonlocavore.org