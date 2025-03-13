Cascade Business News
Central Oregon Locavore Seeks New Local Vendors

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit has expanded its sales floor and is eager to welcome new local vendors to delight our shoppers! Are you a local vendor in Central Oregon looking to reach a new or extended audience? Locavore provides a market for small, local businesses to sell high-quality products on consignment, reinvesting dollars spent into community food education programs and our Small Farmer Support program for a healthy and resilient local food system.

We are seeking limited time, pop-up vendors for gifts, trinkets, and artisan crafts. Pop-up vendors will sell products on consignment for three months in accordance with our limited time vendor agreement.

We are also seeking full-time vendors for kitchen items and tools such as cutting boards, value-added food items such as confections, dressings, marinades, or healthy snack items, stationery such as greeting cards, and more.

Interested in joining the ranks of 150+ other local vendors who partner with Locavore? Fill out our Vendor Inquiry Form at centraloregonlocavore.org/vendors to reach our Market Manager for further communications. We look forward to connecting with you!

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:
501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, artisan crafts and more. Features organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Offers the largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers, and Double Up Food Bucks. Items in-store always sourced locally first, then regionally. Manages four educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.

