Central Oregon Locavore Seeks Sponsors for 18th Annual Holiday Gift Faire

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Locavore)

Central Oregon Locavore is seeking business and community sponsors for its 18th Annual Holiday Gift Faire, returning December 11-12, 2026 and expanding to two days for the first time.

For 18 years, the Holiday Gift Faire has created a marketplace for Central Oregon artists, artisans, and specialty food producers during one of the most important shopping seasons of the year. Last year alone, more than 80 local vendors participated, offering everything from original artwork, jewelry and ceramics to handcrafted goods, small-batch foods, textiles and locally made gifts.

This year, Locavore is looking for sponsors who believe that a strong local economy starts with strong local businesses.

Holiday Gift Faire sponsors have the opportunity to put their brands directly in front of 80+ local businesses and thousands of Central Oregon shoppers while aligning themselves with a long-standing community tradition centered on buying, making and growing locally.

“Sponsoring the Holiday Gift Faire is a very tangible way for a business to get in front of businesses and shoppers,” said Nicolle Timm-Branch, executive director of Central Oregon Locavore. “Our vendors are entrepreneurs, artists, food producers and

small-business owners from across the region. Our sponsors help us create a place for those businesses to be discovered and supported by thousands of people in our community.”

The Holiday Gift Faire offers sponsors access to both sides of Central Oregon’s local economy: the businesses creating and producing here and the community members intentionally choosing to support them.

Sponsors receive visibility through event marketing, email campaigns, social media, event signage and other Faire promotions, along with the opportunity to connect directly with more than 80 participating vendors and makers.

For businesses that serve other local businesses, the Faire also creates a unique B2B opportunity: direct exposure to dozens of Central Oregon entrepreneurs gathered in one place.

Interested businesses should contact Nicolle Timm-Branch at niki@centraloregonlocavore.org or view sponsorship information at the Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire webpage.

Vendor Applications Are Also Open

Locavore is still accepting applications from Central Oregon artists, artisans, farmers, food producers and makers interested in participating in the 18th Annual Holiday Gift Faire.

The expanded two-day Faire gives participating vendors more opportunity to connect with holiday shoppers specifically looking for locally made products and gifts.

Interested vendors can apply through the Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire webpage.

2026 Event Details

Friday, December 11: 3:30-7:30pm

Saturday, December 12: 10am-3pm

Location: Bend, Oregon

Admission: $3 Presale ticket, $5 at the door. Children under 18 are free. Additional details and vendor list will be announced as the event approaches.

https://centraloregonlocavore.org/holiday-gift-faire-18/