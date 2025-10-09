Central Oregon Mastersingers Present Rooted in Son

(Photos courtesy of Central Oregon Mastersingers)

Celebrate an unforgettable evening of music, community, and connection as the Central Oregon Mastersingers proudly present Rooted in Song, featuring internationally acclaimed vocalist and composer Moira Smiley, for one night only: Wednesday, October 29 at 7pm at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

Known for her captivating voice and boundary-crossing compositions, Moira Smiley brings a unique blend of folk tradition and contemporary choral innovation to this genre-defying concert event. Audiences will be transported through a rich musical landscape — from Smiley’s original works and electrifying shape-note songs to soulful arrangements of folk treasures by Jean Ritchie, and traditional melodies from England and Sweden.

As a special highlight of the evening, concertgoers will experience the world premiere of Northern Flicker, a brand-new work commissioned by the Central Oregon Mastersingers to commemorate the choir’s 20th anniversary. This stirring piece honors the ensemble’s two decades of musical excellence and community impact, while also drawing inspiration from the rugged beauty and natural rhythms of the Central Oregon landscape. During her visit, composer Moira Smiley will also lead outreach workshops with local high school choirs, fostering connection and creativity among the next generation of singers.

Rooted in Song will be a vibrant, intergenerational celebration featuring the Central Oregon Mastersingers and the Dove String Quartet. Choirs from Central Oregon high schools have been invited to participate as well, with students joining from Trinity Lutheran School, Caldera HS, Bend HS, and more — creating a dynamic and inclusive performance that bridges generations through the power of music.

“Moira Smiley’s music is a beautiful fusion of past and present, carrying messages of hope, belonging, and shared humanity,” said Christian Clark, Artistic Director of the Central Oregon Mastersingers. “We are thrilled to welcome her back to Central Oregon and to mark this important milestone with our audience.”

Event Details:

What: Rooted in Song

Where: 📍 Tower Theatre – Bend, Oregon

When: 🗓 Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Cost: $24–$44 Adults, Students (18 & under): Half Price (+$8 Historic Preservation Fee)

Tickets available at Tower Theatre.

centraloregonmastersingers.org • facebook.com/CentralOregonMastersingers • instagram.com/CentralOregonMastersingers