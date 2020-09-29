Central Oregon National Forests Extend Free Personal Use Permits Through November 30

The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland have extended a program that allows people to collect some special forest products for personal use without having to obtain a free use permit from Forest Service offices. This action is being taken by the two Forests and Grassland to support the social- and physical-distancing behaviors needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide for the safety of our community members and employees.

The Forest Service first offered this program from April 13 through September 30 and has now extended it through November 30, 2020. Under this program, native plants and mushrooms can be collected without a free use permit. This temporary change will maximize social-distancing measures.

It is important for the public to note that native plants and mushrooms collected without a permit under the personal free-use program are for personal use only and may not be resold or bartered. To be able to sell or barter these products requires a commercial permit.



The collection of native plants and mushrooms during this period will be based on the honor system and the Forest Service asks people to adhere to best management/harvesting practices (BMHPs) to support the long-term health of the forest.



Individuals collecting native plants or mushrooms for personal use are required to download and possess, either digitally or in paper form, a copy of these BMHPs. They are available online at this link for Deschutes and this link for Ochoco, and on the Forest websites.

The public should be aware that not all special forest products will be available for personal collection without a permit. This temporary change only applies to mushrooms and transplants. Cones, boughs, bark, dead wood, pine needles and decorative wood will still require a permit. If people are interested in getting a personal use permit for those special forest products or for any commercial use, they should contact the following Special Forest Product coordinators:

For general questions or to inquire about a commercial Special Forest Products permit on the Deschutes National Forest:

Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District:

Ryan Grim, Special Forest Products Coordinator at ryan.grim@usda.gov or 541-408-1218

Crescent Ranger District:

Danny Weinrich, Special Forest Products Coordinator at danny.weinrich@usda.gov or 541-536-4298

Sisters Ranger District:

Jeremy Fields, Special Forest Products Coordinator at jeremy.fields@usda.gov or 503-964-0811

For general questions or to inquire about a commercial Special Forest Products permit on the Ochoco National Forest or Crooked River National Grassland:

Lookout Mountain and Paulina Ranger Districts and Crooked River National Grassland

Renee Roufs, Special Forest Products Coordinator at renee.roufs@usda.gov

