Central Oregon Nonprofits Receive Funding from OnPoint for Housing Stability & Workforce Development

(Photo courtesy of OnPoint Community Credit Union)

BendNEXT received $3,500 to fund leadership development scholarships for ten emerging leaders in Central Oregon. The program includes skills-development workshops, networking opportunities and year-round mentorship circles designed to help strengthen the region’s workforce pipeline. The support comes as Central Oregon employers continue facing workforce challenges tied to high housing costs and childcare shortages, which can create barriers to professional development and long-term talent retention. This grant funding helps grow tomorrow’s leaders and help them further engage in Central Oregon’s long-term vitality.

onpointcu.com • bendchamber.org/bendnext