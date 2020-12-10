Central Oregon Pediatric Associates Presents Animated Video Light Show in Northwest Crossing

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Pediatric Associates)

Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) is presenting a holiday video lighting event at its location in the Northwest Crossing neighborhood in west Bend each night through December 20. Motorists can view the display on the corner of Mt. Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive by driving through the roundabout, or parking and strolling through the NW Crossing business district. Animated video scenes include playful animals, a twinkling night sky and flickering candles, with new scenes added weekly, ending with a spectacular finale starting December 18.

The doctors of COPA are excited to sponsor this advanced light projection event for the community, especially during such a challenging year. Dr. Logan Clausen, chief medical officer of COPA, believes it’s important to keep kids’ feelings at the forefront when juggling expectations during this unusual holiday season. “It’s been an incredibly stressful year for everyone, and we’re offering this lighting event each night for families to enjoy in a safe and wholesome, but unique, way. Our hope is that this gift of light will provide kids with a new and fun experience, and an annual holiday tradition.”



Wade Miller, CEO of COPA, said it was important to do something truly special and unique this year so families could still enjoy the holidays in lieu of many restrictions on gathering. According to Miller, this is the first time any business in Bend has used this type of lighting projection with spatial augmented reality. To produce a higher-level light show, Miller chose to partner with Scot Brees of Bend-based Connect Central Oregon (CCO), a collaborative program with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab. One of CCO’s programs, called High Desert Big Screen, partnered with CocoFox, a local creative content team, and event producer Audio Visions Plus, along with CCO student interns, to produce this dynamic projection event.



“This project has been the perfect opportunity to utilize the amazing talent we have right here in Bend to create something not yet seen by this community, and rarely seen in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brees. “We coordinated the software, hardware and creative content to lift off a great show for COPA, and we plan to utilize it at other events in the future. As with all our programs and partners, students and community engagement are at the forefront.”



Motorists may see COPA’s video light show at 760 NW York Drive in west Bend by traveling south or west on Mt. Washington Drive beginning at dark and until 9pm nightly through Saturday, December 20.

copakids.com