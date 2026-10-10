Central Oregon Shines in 2026 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

(Photo courtesy of Conde Nast Traveler)

Announced this week, three Central Oregon properties were recognized in the top ten resorts in the Alaska and the Pacific Northwest category:

#2 – Brasada Ranch, Powell Butte #5 – Tetherow Lodges, Bend #8 – Sunriver Resort, Sunriver

Among the ten award winners, six resorts are located in Oregon. The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are highly regarded annual travel industry rankings based entirely on reader votes and surveys. Readers vote for their top destinations, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, airports, and experiences each year.