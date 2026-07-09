Central Oregon Shines in Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards

Central Oregon partners have been included in Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards rankings. Sunriver Resort and Brasada Ranch are in the top ten best resorts in the American West. Additionally, Bend made the list for Best Cities in the U.S.

“The inclusion of Sunriver Resort and Brasada Ranch in the top ten Western resorts, combined with Bend being named one of the nation’s best cities, underscores the unique, high-quality experiences our region offers,” said Scott Larson, president and CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “Notable accolades like this continue to elevate our region’s visibility on a national scale, ensuring Central Oregon remains a premier year-round destination for travelers seeking the very best.”

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are highly regarded annual travel industry rankings based entirely on reader votes and surveys. Readers rate their favorite hotels, cities, islands, airlines, cruise lines, and travel outfitters to reveal the top global destinations and travel experiences each year.

travelandleisure.com