Central Oregon SHRM Awarded for Elevating Human Resources, Improving Workplaces

SHRM recently awarded Central Oregon SHRM its prestigious EXCEL Silver Award for the CHAPTER’s accomplishments in 2022.

The EXCEL award is given to state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.

“SHRM’s impact on the world of work is due to the dedication and efforts of our chapters and state councils like Central Oregon SHRM. “The Silver EXCEL Award is not only a celebration of the great work done by Central Oregon SHRM it’s also recognition of their focus and determination to cause the effect to make great workplaces”, said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive officer of SHRM. “Their HR leadership is exemplary.”

The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met. Central Oregon SHRM will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website, and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.

We are excited about receiving this honor. In 2022, we made quantifiable strides in membership, provided excellent monthly programming and guided some of our members towards their SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP certification.

