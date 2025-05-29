Central Oregon SHRM Honored for Elevating HR & Enhancing Workplaces Receives SHRM’s Prestigious 2024 Platinum Excel Award

SHRM has awarded the 2024 Platinum Excel Award to Central Oregon SHRM in recognition of its exceptional work and accomplishments in 2024. This award celebrates the Chapter’s strategic initiatives, innovative programming, and unwavering commitment to elevating the HR profession and improving workplaces across the region.

The Excel Award — given at the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels — is a symbol of excellence in chapter and state council leadership. Honorees are recognized for activities that align with SHRM’s mission to empower people and workplaces by advancing human resource practices and maximizing human potential.

“SHRM’s impact on the world of work is made possible by the dedication and leadership of our chapters and state councils,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive officer of SHRM. “The Platinum Excel Award is not only a celebration of the great work done by Central Oregon SHRM — it’s recognition of their focus, innovation, and determination to create better workplaces. Their HR leadership is truly exemplary.”

Central Oregon SHRM will receive national recognition through SHRM publications and events, an official award logo for use in communications, and tools to help share this achievement with its members and community.

In 2024, the Central Oregon SHRM Chapter led several impactful initiatives, including increasing our membership, collaborating with the Bend Chamber of Commerce to put on a workshop around cultivating connection & belonging for the community, and collaborated with Central Oregon Community College to host a SHRM Certification course, supporting the growth and success of HR professionals and organizations across Central Oregon.

