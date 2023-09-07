Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs Announces Swinging With the Stars Tickets Officially on Sale

Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs announces that tickets are officially on sale for the thirteenth annual Swinging With the Stars event, scheduled for Saturday, October 21 back at The Tower Theatre! Doors open at 5pm, the show starts at 6pm. Come and get your picture taken on the red carpet.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting The Tower Theatre website at towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/swingin-with-the-stars or by calling 541-317-0700.

Tickets are reserved seating and are set at $26 per person and early purchase is recommended to secure the best seats.

Swinging With the Stars is modeled after the wildly popular Dancing with the Stars program. Featuring eight local community Stars, paired with professional dancers, each couple will dance and compete to take home the People’s Choice Award and the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. The audience decides who takes home the grand prize trophy as they cast votes for their favorite dancing couple through donating to Sparrow Clubs. Each dollar equals one vote! The event will also showcase local dance talent.

All funds raised beneﬁt Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs. The goal for Swinging With the Stars is to raise over $85,000 to continue the mission of empowering kids to help kids in medical need. All money raised will be used locally to help Sparrow Clubs continue serving children in medical need, and empowering kids to help kids in medical need through compassion, kindness, and sponsored community service. Sparrow Clubs is proof that you’re never too young to make a difference. As the nation’s only youth-based charity of its kind, Sparrow Clubs not only provides financial and emotional support for critically ill children and their families, but also empowers young people to help a child through charitable service experiences.

For all the details about the event, sponsorship opportunities and how to support Sparrow Clubs, visit swingingwiththestars.org or contact Nancy Childers at 541-312-8630.

The 2023 “Star Dancer” Lineup

Jordan Pangerl, DC “The Spine Specialist”

Accident Care Chiropractic; dancing with Nastassia Miller

Owner, Jazzercise Bend Fitness Center; dancing with James Wyke

Bend High Student; dancing with Shannon Basada

Life Skills Teacher, High Desert Middle School; dancing with Sara Lee Conners

Owner, Team Vance Loans; dancing with Deanna Walling

Founder and Executive Director of Connect Central Oregon, Principal Consultant of Network::911; dancing with Elizabeth Wyke

Bartender, Sidelines Sports Bar; dancing with Tammy Goen

Cardiovascular Nurse, St. Charles Hospital; dancing with Emanuel Colombo

