The 25th annual Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show returns to the First Interstate Bank Center and Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, March 7-10.

This year’s event promises fun for the whole family with the Free Kids Trout Pond for kids 12 and under. Everything’s provided!

In the market for an RV? You’ll find acres of RV’s of all sizes and descriptions at the show. It’s the biggest RV sale east of the Cascades.

Land your best buy on rods, reels, hunting gear, ammo, apparel, ATV’s, boats and more at the show!

Plan your vacation or book a guide or outfitter at the show.

Public lands advocate and hunter, Randy Newberg is at the show every day with his new line-up of seminars.

The Sportsmen’s Show seminar series is iconic with an emphasis on Central Oregon fishing and hunting.

The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show is your opportunity to learn, experience, buy and enjoy the very best in fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation.

Four days only… don’t miss it!

