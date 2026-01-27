Central Oregon Symphony Announces Winter Concert Series Featuring Young Artist Competition Winners & Maestro Michael Gesme’s Final Winter at the Podium

((L-R) Aaron Ma, Avery Armstrong and William Yeh)

The Central Oregon Symphony is thrilled to announce its Winter Concert Series, a perfect way to warm the season with inspiring orchestral performances. This year’s series is especially meaningful as it marks Maestro Michael Gesme’s final winter at the podium, celebrating his artistic leadership and lasting impact on Central Oregon’s musical community.

A highlight of the concerts will be performances by the 2025 Young Artist Competition winners:

Aaron Ma, violin , performing the third movement of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor

, performing the third movement of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor Avery Armstrong, piano , performing the first movement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3

, performing the first movement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 William Yeh, violin, performing a selection from Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy

In addition to showcasing these outstanding young soloists, the program offers a vibrant blend of musical voices across time and geography. Audiences will experience the rhythmic drive and bold orchestration of Yasushi Akutagawa’s Finale from Music for Symphony Orchestra, the dreamlike sensuality of Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and the dramatic power of Beethoven’s Lenore Overture No. 3. The concert closes with Arturo Márquez’s Conga del Fuego Nuevo, an irresistible celebration of rhythm and Latin American spirit.

Please note: This concert series will take place at Mountain View High School.

Event Details

Saturday, February 14, 2025

2pm and 7:30pm performances

Mountain View High School

2755 NE 27th St., Bend

Sunday, February 15, 2025

2pm performance (Livestream available)

Mountain View High School

2755 NE 27th St., Bend

Livestream Option

For those unable to attend in person, the Central Oregon Symphony is pleased to offer a livestream of the Sunday matinee performance, ensuring access to live orchestral music from anywhere.

Members-Only Tickets

Tickets for the Winter Concert Series are reserved exclusively for Central Oregon Symphony members.

Members will receive instructions via email on how to reserve tickets.

Not a member yet? Become a member today to secure your seats.

Reserve Your Spot

Seating is limited, and members are encouraged to reserve tickets as soon as possible. For questions or assistance, please contact the symphony office:

Email: info@cosymphony.com

Phone: 541-317-3941

About the Central Oregon Symphony:

The Central Oregon Symphony is a community-based orchestra dedicated to enriching the region through exceptional live performances, education, and outreach—bringing inspiring music to audiences of all ages throughout Central Oregon.

