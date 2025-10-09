Central Oregon to Host 2025 TravelAbility Summit, Celebrating Oregon’s Landmark “Accessibility Verified” Status

Next week, Central Oregon will welcome nearly 200 attendees to the seventh annual TravelAbility Summit from October 13-15 at Sunriver Resort. Co-hosted by Visit Central Oregon and Travel Oregon, the sold-out Summit will bring together accessibility innovators, tourism leaders, and destination professionals from across the world including the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, meet accessible travel influencers, and learn about new innovations in assistive technology for the travel industry. Sessions will focus on designing and marketing inclusive travel products, leveraging technology to enhance inclusion, and exploring how stewardship and accessibility intersect.

Hosting the Summit underscores Central Oregon’s status as a national leader in inclusive travel and follows Oregon’s recently announced recognition as the first state in the nation to achieve “Accessibility Verified” status through Wheel the World – a milestone reflecting a shared statewide commitment to creating more transparent, welcoming travel experiences for all.

“Accessible travel is extremely important to our region and the state as a whole,” said Scott Larson, president and CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “We’re honored to host the 2025 TravelAbility Summit alongside Travel Oregon and Sunriver Resort to show how destinations can plan, build, and promote inclusive experiences that welcome everyone.”

Accessible tourism not only breaks down barriers for people with disabilities — it’s also a smart investment. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.3 billion people — 16 percent of the world’s population — live with a significant disability, representing a massive and often overlooked travel market.

Through a strong regional and statewide partnership, Visit Central Oregon and Travel Oregon have worked closely with Wheel the World to assess local tourism businesses and help Oregon achieve its “Accessibility Verified” designation. The region continues to invest in inclusion through the Central Oregon Future Fund, which supports projects that advance accessibility and steward the value of tourism across Central Oregon.

About Visit Central Oregon:

Visit Central Oregon is a 501c6 that serves as the regional destination marketing organization. We drive overnight visitation to the region to support a thriving tourism economy. We inspire travel to the region through an integrated marketing campaign that celebrates our unique culture, people, and landscapes. As the Regional Destination Management Organization (RDMO) appointed by the Oregon Tourism Commission, we manage the Regional Cooperative Tourism Program (RCTP), which is leveraged by the Deschutes County budget to optimize the economic impact of tourism to the region. We collaborate with industry partners towards a shared healthy vision of tourism for the region.

