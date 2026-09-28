Central Oregon Tool Library Celebrates One Year of Making Tools Accessible

(Photo courtesy Central Oregon Tool Library)

Imagine: It’s a beautiful weekend, a perfect time to work on that DIY project, but suddenly you realize that you need a specific tool to finish your garden path or shelf build. You could run to the hardware store and buy the tool you need – only for it to live in a toolshed or garage and be used maybe once a year. But instead, you head down to the Central Oregon Tool Library and check out what you need, saving yourself the money and storage space, and supporting a service that provides free tools to DIYers and makers here in Central Oregon.

“We started the Central Oregon Tool Library in September of 2025,” said Tony Grzesik, one of the founders of the CO Tool Library. “Through donations and purchases, we’ve grown to over 300 tools, including yard maintenance tools, carpentry tools, automotive tools, and even air compressors. We asked the community what tools they wanted, and did our best to meet that need.”

The Tool Library provides a wide range of tools that can be checked out just like you would a book at the library. The complete inventory can be viewed online at cotool.org, where you can create a membership account which acts as your “library card,” allowing you to reserve tools in advance or stop by the shipping container to browse. Membership fees are voluntary with a sliding scale, suggested donation based on income.

The Central Oregon Tool Library is a community project making tools accessible to all. By borrowing instead of buying, we reduce waste and costs, foster skills, and build connections. We believe that access to tools shouldn’t depend on income or ability, and we aim to provide a shared resource for sustainable living. We are volunteer run and open from 9-11am on Saturdays and 3-5pm on Sundays.

cotool.org