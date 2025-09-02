Central Oregon’s First Catholic High School Opens This Fall

Chesterton Academy of Mater Dei announces the opening of Central Oregon’s first Catholic high school. Classes officially begin on September 3, 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for families seeking a rigorous, faith-filled education in the region.

Located at 2450 NE 27th Street in Bend, Chesterton Academy of Mater Dei will offer students grades 9–12 a strong academic foundation rooted in Catholic tradition. The school’s mission is to form the whole student, mind, body and soul, through classical learning, Catholic values and a joyful community.

To celebrate its inaugural year, Chesterton Academy is offering an accessible tuition rate of just $2,400 for the first year. With small class sizes and a supportive environment, the school is committed to making a transformative education available to more families across Central Oregon.

“We are thrilled to open Chesterton Academy of Mater Dei this fall, the first Catholic high school in Central Oregon,” said John Cardwell, Headmaster. “What we are building is more than a school, it is a community where students are formed in intellect, character and faith, preparing them not only for college and career, but for a life rooted in truth, beauty and goodness.”

Enrollment is now open for Fall 2025. Parents and students are encouraged to schedule a tour or apply today.

For more information, call 719-761-0511 or visit chestertonmaterdei.org. Follow the school on social media at @MaterDeiBend for updates and events.

About Chesterton Academy of Mater Dei:

Chesterton Academy of Mater Dei is part of the growing Chesterton Schools Network, a movement of classical, Catholic high schools inspired by the wit and wisdom of G.K. Chesterton. The school seeks to restore the joy of learning and the formation of strong character through faith, reason and the pursuit of truth, beauty and goodness.

chestertonmaterdei.org • info@chestertonmaterdei.org