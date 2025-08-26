Central Oregon’s First Divorce Doula Brings Healing — & Cost Savings — to Families in Transition

Central Oregon now has a new kind of support for individuals navigating one of life’s most difficult transitions. Natasha Bacca, an educator and certified High-Conflict divorce Coach, has launched her practice as the region’s first divorce doula — offering emotional, practical and holistic guidance to people facing separation and divorce.

“Most people have heard of birth doulas, who support families through childbirth,” Bacca explains. “As a divorce doula, I walk alongside people through the ending of a relationship. Divorce can be one of the most isolating and overwhelming experiences of a person’s life, and I believe no one should have to go through it alone.”

Divorce is not only emotionally painful but also financially draining. According to a 2019 survey, divorce cases involving contested issues average more than $20,000 per person in legal and court-related costs. Easier cases with uncontested issues still average around $10,600. By helping clients manage emotions, prepare for legal meetings and stay focused on healing, a divorce doula can reduce conflict and save families thousands in attorney and court costs.

What a Divorce Doula Offers

Tools to manage the emotional rollercoaster of separation

Guidance for navigating the legal process with more clarity

Preparation for attorney and mediator meetings to reduce billable hours

Support for rebuilding stability and creating new rituals for healing

Bacca’s approach is rooted in a whole-person philosophy. With a background as a college professor and holistic practitioner, she blends practical strategies with emotional support and rituals for renewal. Her services include one-on-one coaching, resources for reclaiming stability and tools for integrating wellness during and after separation.

“My own divorce was a dark and difficult path. My calling is to be the light in others’ darkness — the steady support I wish I had had,” Bacca shares. “I walk with people through the ashes of their relationship ending and help them rise into their new life. A divorce doula is like a birth doula or death doula — but for the death of a relationship and the birth of a new beginning.”

Just as birth doulas became mainstream in the 1990s, Bacca sees divorce doulas as part of a growing national movement — a new profession that bridges the gap between therapy, law and holistic wellness. “Divorce is both a legal process and a human process,” she notes. “It requires more than legal paperwork. It requires support for the heart, mind and spirit.”

For more information or to book a session, visit NatashaBacca.com or contact Natasha directly at DivorceDoula@NatashaBacca.com or 541-788-7212.

About Natasha Bacca:

Natasha Bacca is a divorce doula and certified high- conflict divorce coach, supporting people through separation, divorce, custody battles and the legal system. She empowers others to reclaim their voice, rebuild their lives and move forward with clarity and purpose.

Natasha lives in Bend with her son and a clowder of cats. She enjoys spending time in nature, dancing barefoot through the sacred landscapes of her life, and following her deeply personal spiritual path. Whether through art, healing, or advocacy, her work is rooted in helping others reconnect to their power, purpose and peace.

Natasha Bacca

Divorce Doula • Educator • Survivor • Advocate

Email: DivorceDoula@NatashaBacca.com

Phone: 541-788-7212

Website: NatashaBacca.com