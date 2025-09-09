Central Oregon’s First-Ever Golf Tradeshow Tees Off May 2026

Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) announces the Oregon Golf Show — the region’s first-ever golf tradeshow, taking place May 1-3, 2026, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

This three-day event brings together golf enthusiasts, families and industry professionals for an action-packed weekend of demos, gear, games and giveaways. With free admission, free parking and nearly 50 dedicated golf booths — alongside the Spring Home & Garden Show featuring more than 200 total vendors — this combined showcase offers something for everyone.

As the only golf tradeshow in Central Oregon, the Oregon Golf Show is expected to attract thousands of attendees eager to explore the latest in golf technology, apparel and equipment, while enjoying interactive experiences and family-friendly activities. At the same time, visitors will also be able to browse the Spring Home & Garden Show, making this a premier event for homeowners, families and golf enthusiasts.

“Central Oregon is a golf destination, and it’s time we had a tradeshow to match,” said Tim Knopp, COBA Executive Vice President. “The Oregon Golf Show will be a premier event for golfers of all ages and skill levels to connect with industry professionals, demo new products and celebrate the sport.”

Highlights of the 2026 Oregon Golf Show include:

50+ golf-focused booths showcasing golf gear, apparel, techniques and services

Hands-on demos and product launches from leading and local brands

Family-friendly activities, including a Kids Zone with lessons and games

Access to the Spring Home & Garden Show, featuring 200+ vendors

