Central Oregon’s First Fire Performance, Music, Art & Wellness Fusion Event Ignites Under a Blue Moon

On the night of a rare Blue Moon, Bend will host Illuminaria, Central Oregon’s first event to combine live fire performance, electronic music and a full wellness experience under one sky.

Presented by Spellfire Productions and hosted at the Hanai Center, Illuminaria brings together fire dancers, LED artists, local DJs, and over a dozen wellness practitioners for a single evening of immersive community experience. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Hanai Center, a Bend-based nonprofit focused on creativity, connection, and holistic well-being.

“Central Oregon has incredible music events, incredible wellness spaces, and incredible artists,” says Spellfire co-director Lucy Quade. “But no one has put them all in the same place, at the same time, in a way that’s genuinely interactive. That’s what Illuminaria is.”

What Makes It Newsworthy

The timing is deliberate. May 30, 2026 marks a Blue Moon — the second full moon in a single calendar month, a phenomenon that occurs roughly once every two to three years. Organizers chose the date intentionally, framing Illuminaria as a community ritual tied to a rare celestial event.

The event is also a first for the region. While Bend has a robust arts and wellness scene, no prior event has integrated live fire performance, a sound bath opening ceremony, electronic DJ sets, yoga, breathwork, cacao ceremony, guided meditation, tarot, herbal elixirs, massage, and live art — simultaneously, in one space.

Illuminaria has something for everyone: music lovers, wellness seekers, art enthusiasts, spiritual explorers, and anyone simply looking for a meaningful night out in their community. It is as much a concert as it is a healing space, as much a gallery as it is a dance floor.

The Experience

Doors open into a fully activated environment. The evening flows through:

A sound bath opening ceremony led by Kate Slavensky

led by Kate Slavensky Three live fire performances by Spellfire, with LED artists moving throughout the crowd

by Spellfire, with LED artists moving throughout the crowd DJ sets from local artists Dalllea, Plvis, and Casey Capps, spanning ambient bass to melodic house

from local artists Dalllea, Plvis, and Casey Capps, spanning ambient bass to melodic house Wellness workshops and activations including slow flow yoga (Carolyn Candela), guided meditation (Jane Messerschmidt), breathwork, and a cacao ceremony

including slow flow yoga (Carolyn Candela), guided meditation (Jane Messerschmidt), breathwork, and a cacao ceremony Interactive offerings including Tea & Tarot (Drea), herbal remedies (Nourishing Sol), massage (Museful Magic Massage), and live art installations

Artisan vendors offering goods, food, and healing services will be on-site throughout the evening.

Community Fundraising Component

Illuminaria is a collaborative fundraising event for the Hanai Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing programming in creativity, wellness, and community connection to the Central Oregon region. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Hanai’s programs and contribute directly to its mission on the night of the event.

A Unique Opportunity for Local Businesses & Community Sponsors

Illuminaria is actively seeking aligned sponsors and community partners. This is a rare chance for local businesses to connect their brand with one of the most distinctive and talked-about events Central Oregon has seen- while simultaneously supporting a beloved nonprofit in the Hanai Center.

Bend’s wellness, arts, and creative communities are among the most engaged and loyal consumer bases in the region. Illuminaria puts sponsors directly in front of that audience- not through a banner at a generic event, but as a named partner in an experience people will be talking about long after the fires go dark.

Sponsorship benefits include:

Brand visibility across all event promotions, social media, and press coverage

On-site presence among a highly engaged, wellness- and arts-oriented audience

Logo placement on event signage, digital materials, and the Illuminaria website

Association with a groundbreaking cultural event and a respected local nonprofit

Two complimentary tickets to experience Illuminaria firsthand

Sponsorship packages are available at multiple levels to fit a range of budgets. Businesses interested in vending, sponsoring, or partnering are encouraged to reach out early- opportunities are limited. Contact spellfire.flow@gmail.com or call 847-840-9723.

Tickets & Access

Capacity is intentionally limited to preserve an intimate atmosphere. Early bird tickets are available now at $33 — each including a workshop of the attendee’s choosing — via Humanitix: events.humanitix.com/Illuminaria. The event is expected to sell out.

Event at a Glance

Event: Illuminaria

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 5-10pm

Location: Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Rd., Bend

Tickets: $33 Early Bird (limited) at events.humanitix.com/Illuminaria

Contact: spellfire.flow@gmail.com | 847-840-9723

About Spellfire Productions:

Spellfire Productions is a Central Oregon-based fire dancing troupe and production company dedicated to creating immersive, community-centered performance experiences.

About Hanai Center:

Hanai Center, located at 62430 Eagle Rd, Bend, OR 97701, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity, connection, and holistic well-being in Central Oregon.

instagram.com/spellfire